PlayAGS: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The gaming industry supplier posted revenue of $77.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $11.5 million, or 33 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $304.7 million.

PlayAGS shares have decreased 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.18, a fall of 66% in the last 12 months.

