Plexus: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEENAH, Wis. (AP) _ Plexus Corp. (PLXS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $24.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Neenah, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 79 cents.

The electronic manufacturing services company posted revenue of $789.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Plexus said it expects revenue in the range of $760 million to $800 million.

Plexus shares have climbed 29 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $65.85, an increase of 6 percent in the last 12 months.

