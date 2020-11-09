Plug Power: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) _ Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Monday reported a loss of $39.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The alternative energy company posted revenue of $107 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.9 million.

Plug Power shares have increased fivefold since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed sevenfold in the last 12 months.

