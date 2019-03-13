CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 439¾ 439¾ 439¾ 439¾ —6½
May 454 456 440¼ 447¾ —5¼
Jul 462¼ 463¾ 448½ 455¾ —5
Sep 469 471½ 457½ 464½ —4½
Dec 486¼ 487 472½ 479¼ —4¼
Mar 497¼ 497½ 485 491¾ —3¾
May 500 500¼ 491 496¼ —5½
Jul 497 502 492½ 498¼ —4½
Sep 503¼ 503¼ 503 503 —6¼
Dec 513¾ 520¼ 512 516¾ —3¼
Est. sales 119,187. Tue.'s sales 213,955
Tue.'s open int 503,946
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 357¼ 359½ 355 358½ +2
May 365½ 370 363¼ 366¼ + ½
Jul 375 379½ 373 375¾ — ¼
Sep 382½ 386¾ 380¾ 383½ + ¾
Dec 391 395½ 389½ 392 + ½
Mar 402½ 406¾ 401¼ 403¾ + ¼
May 409¼ 412 407 408¾ — ¾
Jul 413 415¼ 410¼ 412¾ — ¼
Sep 402¼ 405 401½ 402½ —2¼
Dec 406¾ 409½ 405¼ 407½ + ½
Dec 415 415 414 414 — ¾
Dec 416 416 416 416
Est. sales 273,304. Tue.'s sales 518,131
Tue.'s open int 1,757,475, up 15,500
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 269 272¼ 266¼ 269¾ +1¾
Jul 270 272 266¼ 269¾ +1¼
Dec 258 258 258 258 —2
Mar 254 254 254 254 + ½
Est. sales 346. Tue.'s sales 451
Tue.'s open int 4,267, up 25
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 882¾ 889 882½ 889 +4¼
May 896 903¼ 892¼ 901 +4
Jul 910 917 906 914¾ +3¾
Aug 916½ 922¾ 912½ 921 +4
Sep 921¾ 927¾ 917¾ 925¾ +3¾
Nov 931½ 937¼ 927¼ 935½ +3¼
Jan 941 946½ 937 944¾ +3¼
Mar 947¼ 953 943½ 951 +2½
May 952½ 959 949¾ 957¼ +2½
Jul 960 966¼ 957¾ 965 +2¾
Nov 964¼ 970¾ 963½ 969½ +2½
Nov 964 964 964 964
Est. sales 102,053. Tue.'s sales 152,593
Tue.'s open int 694,573, up 2,263