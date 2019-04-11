CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 457 462½ 456¾ 461½ +3½
Jul 460¼ 466¾ 460¼ 466¼ +4¾
Sep 469¾ 474½ 469¾ 474 +3½
Dec 486¼ 491 486¼ 490½ +3½
Mar 504¼ 505¼ 502 505 +3¾
May 509½ 512¾ 509½ 512¾ +4
Jul 513½ 515 511¾ 514¼ +3¼
Sep 520½ 520½ 520½ 520½ +3
Dec 530½ 533¼ 530½ 531½ +2½
Est. sales 138,050. Wed.'s sales 128,791
Wed.'s open int 477,119, up 5,385
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 361¼ 363 358½ 359¼ —2½
Jul 370 371¾ 367¼ 367¾ —3
Sep 378½ 379¾ 375¼ 376 —3
Dec 390 391 387 387¾ —3
Mar 403½ 404½ 401 401½ —3
May 411½ 412 408¾ 409½ —2¾
Jul 417 417½ 414½ 415½ —2½
Sep 412 412½ 410 410¾ —2
Dec 416¼ 416¾ 414 414¾ —2
Mar 423½ 424 422 422 —2½
May 424¾ 424¾ 424¾ 424¾ —2½
Jul 433¾ 433¾ 431¾ 432 —2
Dec 420½ 420½ 418¼ 418¼ —2¾
Est. sales 411,939. Wed.'s sales 535,084
Wed.'s open int 1,752,937, up 4,227
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 279¼ 280¼ 278 279
Jul 272¼ 274 271 273¼
Dec 256¼ 260¾ 256¼ 260¾ +2
Est. sales 485. Wed.'s sales 527
Wed.'s open int 6,084, up 46
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 901¼ 904 893½ 894½ —7½
Jul 914½ 917 907 907¾ —7½
Aug 919¾ 922¾ 912¾ 913¾ —7¼
Sep 924¾ 926½ 917½ 918¼ —7
Nov 933¼ 936¼ 926½ 927½ —7
Jan 944 945½ 936½ 937½ —7
Mar 949¼ 951½ 942¾ 943¾ —6¾
May 958 958 949¾ 949¾ —7¼
Jul 965¼ 967 959½ 959½ —6½
Nov 966¼ 970¾ 963¼ 964 —6
Est. sales 139,143. Wed.'s sales 195,808
Wed.'s open int 763,361