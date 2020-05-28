https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Preclosing-15300995.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|505¼
|518¾
|503¾
|516
|+11½
|Sep
|509¼
|521½
|507¼
|519
|+11
|Dec
|518½
|530¼
|516½
|528
|+10¾
|Mar
|525¾
|538¾
|524½
|536½
|+11¼
|May
|528
|542¼
|528
|540
|+11½
|Jul
|526½
|539¾
|525½
|537¾
|+11½
|Sep
|540
|540
|540
|540
|+10¼
|Dec
|539
|552¾
|538½
|552¾
|+13
|Est. sales 95,776.
|Wed.'s sales 71,975
|Wed.'s open int 389,324,
|up 2,108
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|320¼
|330¾
|319½
|329¼
|+8¾
|Sep
|325½
|334
|323¾
|333
|+7¾
|Dec
|334½
|342½
|333
|341¾
|+7¼
|Mar
|346½
|353¾
|345¼
|353¼
|+6¾
|May
|354
|360¾
|352½
|360
|+6
|Jul
|359¼
|365½
|357¾
|364¾
|+5½
|Sep
|358¾
|364¾
|358¾
|364¼
|+5½
|Dec
|365¾
|371¼
|364¼
|370¾
|+5¼
|Mar
|374½
|380
|374½
|380
|+5
|Jul
|388
|388½
|388
|388½
|+4½
|Dec
|374½
|379
|374½
|379
|+3¾
|Est. sales 344,363.
|Wed.'s sales 128,265
|Wed.'s open int 1,472,908,
|up 7,169
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|326¾
|330
|325½
|329
|+1½
|Sep
|288¼
|289¾
|288¼
|289¼
|+¼
|Dec
|275
|277¾
|275
|275¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 328.
|Wed.'s sales 1,178
|Wed.'s open int 5,421,
|up 369
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|848½
|852¼
|838¾
|846¼
|—2¼
|Aug
|849¼
|853½
|840¾
|848¼
|—2
|Sep
|849¾
|853
|841½
|849¼
|—1¼
|Nov
|855
|858½
|847¼
|854¾
|—
|¾
|Jan
|858¼
|861¾
|850¾
|858¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|854¾
|858¾
|847
|854¼
|—1½
|May
|854
|859¼
|847¼
|853¼
|—2
|Jul
|862¼
|867
|855½
|861½
|—1¾
|Aug
|863¼
|863¼
|862¼
|862¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|853
|853
|853
|853
|—6½
|Nov
|858¼
|860½
|850
|855¼
|—2
|Est. sales 135,445.
|Wed.'s sales 165,357
|Wed.'s open int 871,948
