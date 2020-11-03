https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Premier-Financial-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15698493.php
Premier Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) _ Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.6 million.
The Huntington, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.
The multi-bank holding company posted revenue of $20.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $19.2 million, beating Street forecasts.
Premier Financial shares have dropped 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $12.60, a fall of 30% in the last 12 months.
