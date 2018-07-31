Progenics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $3.9 million in the period.

Progenics shares have risen 34 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.99, an increase of 32 percent in the last 12 months.

