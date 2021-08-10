Nearly 900 buildings destroyed by massive California fire Associated Press Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 2:12 p.m.
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies the Dixie Fire burns in Northern California on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.
This Aug. 7, 2021 photo shows a classic Chevrolet El Camino that was lost along with the home of "Pete" Reyna Wednesday evening in Chicago Park. About a two-hour drive south from the Dixie Fire, crews had surrounded nearly half of the River Fire that broke out Wednesday near the town of Colfax and destroyed 68 homes and other buildings. Evacuation orders for thousands of people in Nevada and Placer counties were lifted Friday.
The melted metal from a pickup truck's rims ran down the driveway of this Chicago Park home after the River Fire burned through here Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021. About a two-hour drive south from the Dixie Fire, crews had surrounded nearly half of the River Fire that broke out Wednesday near the town of Colfax and destroyed 68 homes and other buildings. Evacuation orders for thousands of people in Nevada and Placer counties were lifted Friday.
The sky turns read as the sun sets behind the Rocky Mountains obscured by smoke flowing along Colorado's Front Range from wildfires across the West Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Denver. Forecasters predict that the hot weather will persist through the week ahead as will the constant flow of smoke, which has enveloped the Intermountain West for weeks.
GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California's largest single wildfire in recorded history kept pushing through forestlands on Tuesday as fire crews tried to protect rural communities from flames that have destroyed hundreds of homes.
Clear skies over parts of the month-old Dixie Fire have allowed aircraft to rejoin nearly 6,000 firefighters in the attack this week.
Written By
Associated Press