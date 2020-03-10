Protagonist Therapeutics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) _ Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, California-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $77.2 million, or $2.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $231,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.63, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

