Indian farmers to continue highway protests after talks fail Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 7:46 p.m.
A farmer lies under the belly of a tractor trolley next to a bonfire as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
An Indian barber volunteering his services to the protesting farmers shaves a farmer as they block a highway in protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Ignoring the coronavirus pandemic, the farmers have been blockading highways connecting New Delhi to northern India for nearly five weeks, obstructing transportation and dealing a blow to manufacturing and businesses in the north.
A farmer, sitting next to a bonfire, lights a bidi, or hand-rolled tobacco, as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Farmers listen to a speaker as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
A Sikh farmer listens to a speaker from a distance as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Farmers discuss inside a makeshift tent as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Farmers huddle around a bonfire as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Farmers sort vegetables for community kitchen as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Farmers peel peas for community kitchen as they block a major highway in a protest against new farm laws while it rains at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, India, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Representatives of the Indian government and protesting farmers failed again Monday to reach agreement on the farmers' demand that new agricultural reform laws be repealed.
With the government refusing to revoke the legislation, the farmers pledged to continue blockading key highways linking the capital with the country's north. The two sides agreed to meet for more talks on Friday.