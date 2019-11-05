Quantum Corp.: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 11 cents per share.

The computer storage device maker posted revenue of $105.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Quantum Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 18 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $106 million to $112 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Quantum Corp. expects full-year revenue in the range of $424 million to $430 million.

Quantum Corp. shares have more than tripled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.20, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QMCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QMCO