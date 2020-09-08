Qudian: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

XIAMEN, China (AP) _ Qudian Inc. (QD) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $25.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Xiamen, China-based company said it had net income of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The online micro-lending company posted revenue of $165.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.55. A year ago, they were trading at $8.06.

