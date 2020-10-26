RBB: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ RBB Bancorp (RBB) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $8.5 million.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $37.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $30 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

RBB shares have fallen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.75, a fall of 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBB