Radiant Logistics: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.1 million.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 13 cents per share.

The transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $175.9 million in the period.

Radiant Logistics shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.28, a fall of almost 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RLGT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RLGT