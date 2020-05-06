Rattler Midstream: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) _ Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas services provider posted revenue of $129.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.3 million.

Rattler Midstream shares have fallen 61% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RTLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RTLR