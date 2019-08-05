Regal Beloit: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) _ Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $66.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Beloit, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.52 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The maker of controls for electric motors posted revenue of $873.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $909.5 million.

Regal Beloit expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.80 per share.

Regal Beloit shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $75.80, a decrease of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBC