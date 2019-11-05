Regeneron: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) _ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $669.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of $5.86. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.67 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.33 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

Regeneron shares have declined 17% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 23%. The stock has dropped 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REGN