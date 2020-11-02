Regis: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Regis Corp. (RGS) on Monday reported a loss of $35.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The owner of hair salon chains Supercuts and MasterCuts posted revenue of $111.4 million in the period.

Regis shares have dropped 69% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 73% in the last 12 months.

