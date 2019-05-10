https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Regulus-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13834692.php
Regulus: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its first quarter.
The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $6.8 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $1.25. A year ago, they were trading at $8.71.
