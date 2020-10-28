Rent-A-Center: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $64 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and non-recurring gains, were $1.04 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy posted revenue of $712 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $703 million.

Rent-A-Center expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $2.83 billion.

Rent-A-Center shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $32, a rise of 23% in the last 12 months.

