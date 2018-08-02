Repligen: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Repligen Corp. (RGEN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $47.7 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.1 million.

Repligen expects full-year earnings in the range of 69 cents to 73 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $185 million to $190 million.

Repligen shares have climbed 26 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12 percent in the last 12 months.

