Retractable Technologies: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
LITTLE ELM, Texas (AP) _ Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $8.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Little Elm, Texas-based company said it had profit of 33 cents.
The syringe and medical products maker posted revenue of $27.1 million in the period.
Retractable Technologies shares have increased sixfold since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased sevenfold in the last 12 months.
