Revolution Lighting: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (RVLT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The LED maker posted revenue of $36.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Revolution Lighting said it expects revenue in the range of $40 million to $42 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.45. A year ago, they were trading at $7.39.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RVLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RVLT