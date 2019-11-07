Revolve Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) _ Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $9.6 million.

The Cerritos, California-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The online women's fashion retailer posted revenue of $154.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152.5 million.

Revolve Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $598 million to $606 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RVLV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RVLV