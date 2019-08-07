Roadrunner: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) _ Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc. (RRTS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $141.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Downers Grove, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $3.77. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The transportation and logistics services provider posted revenue of $480.7 million in the period.

Roadrunner shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 81% in the last 12 months.

