Rocket Companies: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) _ Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $57.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The company posted revenue of $4.63 billion in the period.

