Roku: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOS, Calif. (AP) _ Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $12.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jos, California-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The video streaming company posted revenue of $451.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $376.2 million.

Roku shares have increased 68% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $225.06, a climb of 61% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROKU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROKU