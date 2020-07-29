Saia: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (AP) _ Saia Inc. (SAIA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $28.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Johns Creek, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.07.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $418.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $415.8 million.

Saia shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 82% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAIA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAIA