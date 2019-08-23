Salesforce, Intuit rise while Hasbro, Foot Locker stumble

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Salesforce.com Inc., up $3.33 to $151.57

The customer-management software developer blew past Wall Street's second quarter profit expectations and raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Intuit Inc., up $3.03 to $278.74

The maker of TurboTax and other accounting software reported a narrower second quarter loss and stronger sales than Wall Street had forecast.

VMware Inc., down $14.73 to $133.42

The cloud computing security company is buying Carbon Black for $2.1 billion and Pivotal for $2.7 billion.

HP Inc., down $1.12 to $17.81

The personal computer maker said CEO Dion Weisler will step down from the job Nov. 1 because of an undisclosed family issue.

Ross Stores Inc., down $4.45 to $102.95

The discount retailer trimmed its full-year profit forecast, citing the potential impact of new tariffs in the U.S.-China trade war.

Hasbro Inc., down $10.22 to $104.13

The toy maker is paying $4 billion for Entertainment One Ltd., which adds Peppa Pig and PJ Masks to its lineup of toys.

Foot Locker Inc., down $7.93 to $34

The shoe store's second quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Boeing Co., up $1.60 to $356.01

The airplane maker could have its grounded 737 Max jets back in service next month, according to a media report.