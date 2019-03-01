San Bernardino County moves to limit desert energy projects

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — San Bernardino County supervisors have voted to prohibit development of large renewable energy projects in certain desert areas.

The Sun newspaper reports the Board of Supervisors approved the prohibition this week with a 4-1 vote.

The ban applies to utility-oriented energy projects in rural zones and more than a dozen unincorporated communities.

The policy, however, includes language that allows developers to seek an exception if they have a site that meets the county's criteria but is within the prohibited zones.

A project is considered to be utility-oriented if more than 50 percent of the energy generated is for use outside the local area and is sent to the energy grid.

___

Information from: The Sun, http://www.sbsun.com