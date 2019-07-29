Sanmina: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $42.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 82 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sanmina expects its per-share earnings to range from 73 cents to 83 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $2 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Sanmina shares have risen 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $32.88, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

