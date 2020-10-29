Sanofi: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PARIS (AP) _ Sanofi (SNY) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.28 billion.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.07 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $11.08 billion in the period.

Sanofi shares have dropped 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined nearly 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNY