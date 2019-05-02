Schneider National: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $36.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 21 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.60 per share.

Schneider National shares have risen nearly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 24% in the last 12 months.

