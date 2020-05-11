Scientific Games: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Scientific Games Corp. (SGMS) on Monday reported a loss of $159 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had a loss of $1.69. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The instant-win lottery ticket maker posted revenue of $725 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $780.7 million.

Scientific Games shares have declined 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $12.99, a fall of 41% in the last 12 months.

