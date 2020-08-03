Scorpio Bulkers: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) _ Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $45.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The company said it had a loss of $5.73 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.68 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $3.78 per share.

The dry bulk ocean shipper posted revenue of $26.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.6 million.

Scorpio Bulkers shares have decreased 77% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.67, a drop of 75% in the last 12 months.

