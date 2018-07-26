Seattle Genetics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) _ Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $76.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bothell, Washington-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $170.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.3 million.

Seattle Genetics shares have increased 33 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $71.25, a rise of 29 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGEN