Sempra Energy and Boston Scientific jump; PG&E skids

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

USG Corp., up $1.60 to $43.04

The building materials company agreed to be bought by Germany's Knauf for $7 billion, or $44 a share.

Envision Healthcare Corp., up $1.01 to $44.65

The physician services and outpatient surgery center company accepted an offer from private equity company KKR worth almost $10 billion.

PG&E Corp., down $1.69 to $39.76

A California agency determined that numerous wildfires last fall were caused by the utility company's equipment.

Sempra Energy, up $15.76 to $117.19

Elliott Management and Bluescape Resources said the company should add new directors and review the structure of its business.

Adient PLC, down $8.88 to $48.10

The automotive seating and interiors supplier lowered its operating earnings forecast.

Genworth Financial Inc., up $1.01 to $4.82

The U.S. government said the sale of Genworth to China Oceanwide Holdings doesn't raise any national security concerns.

Boston Scientific Corp., up $2.37 to $34.32

The Wall Street Journal reported that medical device maker Stryker offered to buy the company.

Web.com Group Inc., up $2.40 to $23.45

Activist investor Starboard Value disclosed a 9.4 percent stake in the online marketing services company.