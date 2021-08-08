Late nights, early mornings await Senate on infrastructure LISA MASCARO, AP Congressional Correspondent Aug. 8, 2021 Updated: Aug. 8, 2021 2:50 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) —
Senators were back at work Sunday and laboring toward eventual passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, with the Democratic leadership vowing to stay as long as it takes to overcome Republican holdouts who want to drag out final votes on one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities.