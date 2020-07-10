Shaw: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $131.7 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The communications and media company posted revenue of $938.7 million in the period.

Shaw shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $16.53, a decrease of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SJR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SJR