Sherwin-Williams: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $705.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $7.66. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $8.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.80 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $5.12 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.08 billion.

Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $24 to $24.30 per share.

Sherwin-Williams shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 5%. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.

