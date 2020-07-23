Shore Bancshares: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $5.3 million.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $17.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

Shore Bancshares shares have dropped 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.31, a decline of 42% in the last 12 months.

