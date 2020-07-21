Signature Bank: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Signature Bank (SBNY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $117.2 million.

The bank, based in New York, said it had earnings of $2.21 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.27 per share.

The commercial bank posted revenue of $494.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $399.8 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $387.8 million.

Signature Bank shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 17% in the last 12 months.

