Signet and Palo Alto Networks rise while Mallinckrodt slumps

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $11.56 to $212.05

The cybersecurity company beat Wall Street's fiscal fourth quarter forecasts and will buy Zingbox for $75 million.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $2.96 to $13.97

The jewelry company behind retailers Kay and Zales handily beat Wall Street's fiscal second quarter forecasts.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd., up $5 to $23.84

The clothing and accessories maker behind DKNY and Wilson's Leather beat Wall Street's fiscal second quarter profit forecasts.

Mallinckrodt PLC, down $1 to $1.59

The drug developer hired restructuring firms and is considering bankruptcy, according to media reports, as it faces lawsuits over opioid addiction.

Meredith Corp., down $10.14 to $33.68

The media company that also publishes Better Homes & Gardens gave investors weak profit guidance for the year.

AeroVironment Inc., up $2.57 to $55.33

The maker of unmanned aircrafts blew away Wall Street's fiscal first quarter profit forecasts.

Cloudera Inc., up $1.07 to $8.28

The cloud computing company handily beat Wall Street's second quarter forecasts on a surge in subscription revenue.

At Home Group Inc., down 39 cents to $6.52

The home decor retailer trimmed its sales forecast for the year after revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations during the fiscal second quarter.