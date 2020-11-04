Sinclair: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.21 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $42.66. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.13 per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sinclair said it expects revenue in the range of $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.92 billion to $5.95 billion.

Sinclair shares have fallen 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 51% in the last 12 months.

