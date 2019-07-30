Sirius XM: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $263 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The satellite radio company posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

Sirius XM shares have increased almost 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIRI