Skechers: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $45.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Manhattan Beach, California-based company said it had net income of 29 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The shoe company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in October, Skechers expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 55 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.23 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Skechers shares have declined 12 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.25, a rise of 16 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SKX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SKX