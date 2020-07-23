Skechers: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $68.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Manhattan Beach, California-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 67 cents per share.

The shoe company posted revenue of $729.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $676.7 million.

Skechers shares have dropped 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $31.07, a decrease of 22% in the last 12 months.

