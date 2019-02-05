Skyworks: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) _ Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $284.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Woburn, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.60. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.83 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.84 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $972 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $975.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Skyworks expects its per-share earnings to be $1.43. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.52.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $800 million to $820 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $856.9 million.

Skyworks shares have increased 13 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $75.96, a fall of 20 percent in the last 12 months.

