Skyworks: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) _ Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $257.1 million.

The Woburn, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $896.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $880.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Skyworks expects its per-share earnings to be $1.46. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.40.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $800 million to $820 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $787.5 million.

Skyworks shares have increased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $128.01, a climb of 88% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWKS